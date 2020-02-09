Police: Pittsburgh man said he slept with gun, woke to find girl dead

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PITTSBURGH (AP) – Authorities say a Pittsburgh man charged in the death of a 3-year-old girl told investigators he was sleeping next to the child with a loaded shotgun under his pillow and awoke to a loud bang and found her dead.

Fifty-one-year-old Marlin Pritchard was charged Sunday with criminal homicide, child endangerment and weapons offenses in the death of the girl identified by a medical examiner as Chassity Clancy.

Authorities said Pritchard told investigators he slept with the gun due to threats from others.

Court documents don’t list a defense attorney; a listed number for Pritchard was busy during repeated calls Sunday.

Latest Posts:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video

Ohio Lottery

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter