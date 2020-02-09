Police: Pittsburgh man said he slept with gun, woke to find girl dead

PITTSBURGH (AP) – Authorities say a Pittsburgh man charged in the death of a 3-year-old girl told investigators he was sleeping next to the child with a loaded shotgun under his pillow and awoke to a loud bang and found her dead.

Fifty-one-year-old Marlin Pritchard was charged Sunday with criminal homicide, child endangerment and weapons offenses in the death of the girl identified by a medical examiner as Chassity Clancy.

Authorities said Pritchard told investigators he slept with the gun due to threats from others.

Court documents don’t list a defense attorney; a listed number for Pritchard was busy during repeated calls Sunday.

Latest Posts: