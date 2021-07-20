Police say shots fired case is close to being solved

BELLAIRE, Ohio (WTRF)

Bellaire Police Chief Dick Flanagan says his department is close to being able to forward a full report to the prosecutor about a July 4th incident.

He says someone fired ten shots from a 9 millimeter weapon into a house.

It wasn’t discovered immediately because people thought it was fireworks.

But then residents of the house discovered broken glass in their bed and bullet holes in the walls, and called the police.

“Within two days, we had a suspect detained in Louisiana at a military base,” said Chief Flanagan. “The suspect is a soldier. He’s been detained since then and he will continue to be until the time this investigation is concluded. The military authorities are awaiting the outcome of our investigation.”

Flanagan says there was never any danger to the citizens in general.

He says the shots were fired as a message to a person who lives in the house, and not as a random act.

He credits the hard work of Officer Tim Skinner Jr. who has been working daily with the military, the Department of Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms and Wheeling Police.