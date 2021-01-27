Police searching for man suspected of two shootings in Washington County, PA

WASHINGTON COUNTY, PA (WTRF) Wheeling police officials confirm that there were two shootings in Washington, Pennsylvania on Tuesday afternoon and that local police as well as Pennsylvania police are searching for the suspect.

One person was fatally shot outside the Family Dollar store on Highland Avenue in Washington. The victim, Darnell Steven Brown, 41, was found shot in the store parking lot around 3:45 p.m. Brown was shot in the head and one other shot was fired.

There was a second shooting 45 minutes later on Heslop Avenue in Donora and one person there was flown from the scene.

Police are looking for Zackory James Sadler, 36, of Donora, Pennsylvania, who may have been driving a black 2013 BMW. Sadler has facial tattoos and was last seen wearing a black hoodie and black sweatpants with gold lettering.

Washington police found the vehicle at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday with the suspect still at large.

Police in Washington, Fayette and Westmoreland counties are looking for the suspect.

