Search continues for Moundsville suspect in high-speed chase

MOUNDSVILLE, W.Va. (WTRF) – Authorities continue to actively search for a man that led multiple agencies on a high-speed chase along State Route 2 on Monday evening.

According to the officials, the high-speed chase stems from a theft at the Walmart in Moundsville.

A shopping cart full of merchandise was stolen from the retailer.

The male suspect then led law enforcement agencies on a 100 MPH chase in a silver Oldsmobile Alero with no lights on.

The vehicle did not have any registration.

Authorities lost the perpetrator around Dallas Pike.

