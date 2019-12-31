Search continues for Moundsville suspect in high-speed chase

MOUNDSVILLE, W.Va. (WTRF) – Authorities continue to actively search for a man that led multiple agencies on a high-speed chase along State Route 2 on Monday evening.
According to the officials, the high-speed chase stems from a theft at the Walmart in Moundsville.
A shopping cart full of merchandise was stolen from the retailer.
The male suspect then led law enforcement agencies on a 100 MPH chase in a silver Oldsmobile Alero with no lights on.
The vehicle did not have any registration.
Authorities lost the perpetrator around Dallas Pike.
