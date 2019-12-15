Porch pirate leaves ‘Thank You’ note to victim

Crime

by: CNN Newsource

Posted: / Updated:

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (CNN) – Package theft isn’t uncommon this time of the year. However, when one Minnesota woman found herself the victim of a porch pirate, she got a snarky note from the thief rubbing salt in the wound.

WCCO’s reporter, Jennifer Mayerle, learned Hilary Smith had bought a Christmas gift for her boss. But when she returned home to retrieve it…

“I looked down and there was a piece of notebook paper folded neatly on the top step where the package probably should have been,” said Smith. “So I picked it up, read it, it basically was a thank you note for letting me steal your package.”

The note was signed by “The new owner of your package.”

“I do appreciate a nicely crafted thank you note but this is ridiculous,” said Smith. “I was angry and confused and quite flabbergasted that somebody would actually leave a thank you note when they steal a package.”

She immediately posted on social media where the thank you note gained steam and caught the attention of St. Paul Police in Minnesota.

“It’s something we’ve never seen before and I don’t know what to chalk it up to it’s so unheard of,” said St. Paul Police Sergeant Mike Ernster.

Police wonder if others got a note and are now asking for residents to report these kinds of thefts.

Smith hopes the decoy package on her front porch steps is a will stop thieves and help others have a happy holiday.

“Just making sure we raise awareness that this is really happening and I don’t want people to have their holiday season wrecked to have something big stolen from them,” she said.

Latest Posts:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video

Pizza Card

Pro Football Challenge

Ohio Lottery

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter