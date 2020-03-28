Report: Gunshot fired during dispute in Elm Grove

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – The Wheeling Police Department is investigating a shots fired incident in Elm Grove Saturday morning.

According to initial reports, the incident occurred around 10:40 a.m. Two people were seen arguing outside near Kruger Street and Marshall Avenue.

A gunshot was heard in the area seconds later. However, authorities are reporting no injuries from the incident.

Details are limited at this time and the incident remains under investigation. If you have any information regarding the investigation, please contact Wheeling PD at 304-234-3664.

Latest Posts: