GUERNSEY COUNTY, Ohio — In the evening hours on Friday, December 16, members of the Guernsey County Special Response Team and Investigators with the Guernsey County Sheriff’s Office Investigations Division executed a narcotics related search warrant on a residence on Old National Road in Cambridge Township, according to a report by Sheriff Jeffrey D. Paden.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

A 38-year-old Cambridge man was taken into custody at the residence and then transported to the Guernsey County Jail and placed on a felony investigative hold.

Det. Ryan Patterson said that the investigation began following the death of a Cambridge area man early last week which led to the search warrant.

The investigation remains active at this time and this case is likely to be presented to the prosecutor’s office for review in the future.