BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) – A Cleveland man is currently behind bars following a search warrant at a motel on Monday evening in Belmont County.

30-year-old Dominic Hoyt Cunningham Jr. was arrested on two felony counts of trafficking in drugs and one felony count of tampering with evidence.

Dominic Hoyt Cunningham Jr., 30, of Cleveland

Authorities recovered about 21 grams of suspected Heroin/Fentanyl in the hotel room.

Cunningham Jr. is currently being held in the Belmont County Jail on a $40,000 bond.

