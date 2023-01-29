CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTRF) – In 2022, there were nearly 650 mass shootings in the U.S. and the country has already had dozens so far in 2023 – 39 since January 1st.

One that has recently become known across the nation is the Monterey Park shooting, where a 72-year-old gunman shot up a dance hall in an Asian American community that had been celebrating Lunar New Year’s Eve, wounding nine people in addition to the 11 killed.

Senator Shelley Moore-Capito said that the School Safety Act of 2021 that requires 18 to 21-year-olds to have extensive juvenile background checks and mental health record checks has resulted in some denials for purchases of weapons, but she says that accurate data is the only way to keep this up.