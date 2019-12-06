Several cars vandalized in Rayland

RAYLAND, Ohio (WTRF) – Residents on the 100 block of Main St. are outraged. They’re left with significant damage and repair costs in a 6-8 car vandalism sweep.

The alleged incident happened on November 29 around 9p.m. according to the timecode on the surveillance footage residents shared with 7News.

According to Rayland Mayor, Tammy Morelli, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department has identified four suspects in connection to the vandalism. It turns out, they are a group of juveniles, Morelli said.

There is no word on whether they will face legal consequences for the damages on Main St.

They will not receive punishment at school because the incident did not happen on school property nor school hours, their school superintendent said.

