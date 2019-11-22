Shadyside man receives 30 months for smuggling contraband into prison

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTRF) – A former corrections officer at the Belmont Correctional Institution was sentenced Friday in a U.S. District Court.

Alfred M. Horvath, 59, of Shadyside will receive 30 months in prison for smuggling contraband into the correctional institution in exchange for cash payments.

From 2015 to 2018, Horvath smuggled tobacco, oxycodone pills and Suboxone strips for various inmates.

Representatives of inmates met with Horvath outside of prison and provided the drugs to smuggle, along with the cash payment.

Horvath was paid between $500-$1,000 for each smuggling trip.

