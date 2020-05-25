Sheriff: Elderly West Virginia man killed by relative

CROSS LANES, W.Va. (AP) — Authorities say an 80-year-old West Virginia man was shot to death by a family member Sunday evening.
The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office told news outlets Sunday that the suspect, a male relative of the elderly man, was detained after the shooting in Cross Lanes.
No other information on the suspect or victim was immediately released.
Latest Posts:
- Coronavirus in Ohio Monday update: 32,477 cases, 1,987 deaths
- Where is my stimulus check? Here are the answers
- US faces Memorial Day like no other under virus restrictions
- Chambers and James Funeral Homes remember our fallen heroes
- Trump threatens to move RNC without assurances from governor