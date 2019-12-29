Sheriff: Suspects wanted for shooting cat with bow and arrow

GOSHEN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WTRF) – Tuscarawas County Sheriff’s Office is searching for the individuals responsible for an animal cruelty incident.

Authorities received a call around 12:13 p.m. on Saturday about a cat being shot with a bow and arrow in the Sunset Lane area of Brightwood, Ohio.

The cat suffered serious injuries and was quickly transported to an emergency veterinary clinic for surgery.

A GoFundMe page has been created the cat as the pet continues to recover from its injuries.

If you have any information regarding who may be responsible, please call the Tuscarawas County Sheriff’s Office at 330-339-2000.

