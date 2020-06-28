Shots fired in Elm Grove, Wheeling PD investigating

ELM GROVE, W.Va. (WTRF) – The Wheeling Police Department is investigating an shots fired incident in Elm Grove Saturday evening.

Authorities were dispatched to Kruger Street near Sycamore Avenue around 11:15 p.m. after reports of gunshots. Several shell casings were discovered and collected at the scene.

No injuries have been reported and there are zero suspects at this time.

If you have any information regarding this investigation, please contact the Wheeling Police Department at 304-234-3664.

