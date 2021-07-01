Vet Voices

St. Clairsville police arrest Ohio man in meth bust

Joseph Michael Stallard, 30, of Akron

ST. CLAIRSVILLE, OHIO (WTRF) — St. Clairsville police report they made a large drug bust on Wednesday.

St. Clairsville police were in contact with the Bridgeport Police Department in regards to an investigation the Bridgeport PD was working. Bridgeport PD advised they had information about a man from Akron, Ohio who would allegedly be bringing a large amount of methamphetamine to St. Clairsville.

Officers with the St. Clairsville PD began surveillance of the area where the drug transaction was set to take place. Surveillance of that area ended in the discovery of approximately 6.8 ounces of methamphetamine as well as the arrest of one male.

Joseph Michael Stallard, 30, of Akron, was arrested by St. Clairsville PD officers for trafficking methamphetamine in bulk.

Two other individuals, Karl Hartman of Barberton, Ohio and Audrina Cline of Clinton, Ohio were released with pending charges.

The investigation was a joint effort between the Bridgeport and St. Clairsville Police Departments.

