Steubenville search warrant leads to arrest, cocaine seizure

STEUBENVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) – Jefferson County Drug Task Force and Steubenville Police Department conducted a search warrant at 408 Lovers Lane in Steubenville on Friday.

Ian Shaw, 40, of Steubenville was arrested by authorities in connection with the investigation.

90 grams of cocaine and $4,000 was also seized by detectives during the search warrant.

Shaw is facing first felony drug possession charges and currently sits in the Jefferson County Justice Center.