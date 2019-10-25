Steubenville search warrant leads to arrest, cocaine seizure

STEUBENVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) – Jefferson County Drug Task Force and Steubenville Police Department conducted a search warrant at 408 Lovers Lane in Steubenville on Friday.
Ian Shaw, 40, of Steubenville was arrested by authorities in connection with the investigation.
90 grams of cocaine and $4,000 was also seized by detectives during the search warrant.
Shaw is facing first felony drug possession charges and currently sits in the Jefferson County Justice Center.
