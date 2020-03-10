Suspect in custody after Morgantown Police respond to report of gunman barricaded inside house

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) – The Morgantown Police Department responded to a report of a barricaded gunman in the vicinity of North Wiley Street Tuesday afternoon, according to a post on the police department’s Facebook page.

A male suspect was taken into custody around 3:00 p.m. There is no word on what charges the man faces yet.

Suspect being taken into custody

UPDATE 3:04 p.m.: The suspect is in custody. — Morgantown Police Department (@Morgantown_PD) March 10, 2020

In the initial Facebook post, officers stated that citizens were asked to stay clear of the area during the incident.

In the comments of the Facebook post, the police department said the situation is contained to the specific house it happened in and there was no immediate danger to to the nearby Mountaineer Middle School.

Andrew Stacy with the City of Morgantown told 12 News that one person was barricaded in a residence and the area was locked down. Stacy said there were no hostages involved in the incident and that there was no threat to Mountaineer Middle School or the surrounding area.

West Virginia University also issued a release regarding a WVU alert that was issued to students in regards to the incident near north Wiley Street. In the release, WVU officials said that an alert was issued shortly after 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, asking people to avoid the area of North Wiley Street after a reported off-campus incident.

The release stated that WVU Police responded to the scene to assist officers with the Morgantown Police Department, which is the lead investigative agency in the incident.

Stay with 12 News for updates on this incident as they become available.

Latest Posts: