Suspect still at large after police chase in Marshall County

GLEN DALE, W.Va. (WTRF) – Authorities continue to search for the suspect that lead police on a high-speed chase in Marshall County Sunday evening.

A suspect in a blue Ford Focus was traveling Southbound in Glen Dale before crossing the Moundsville Bridge onto Ohio Route 7.

According to officials, conditions were too dangerous for authorities to continue the pursuit.

The vehicle was also reportedly stolen and there was visible damage.

Contact the Glen Dale Police Department at 304-845-5511 if you have any information regarding this ongoing investigation.

Our anonymous Lauttamus Security Crime Fighters Tip Line is also available at 1-800-223-0312.

Latest Posts: