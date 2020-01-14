Florida teen installs cameras in home to prove parental abuse

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (CNN) – A woman in Florida says her daughter tried to report abuse by her father for years but no one believed her.

So, the 14-year-old installed security cameras at home to prove, which led to her father’s arrest.

An arrest report states the 14-year-old turned over two videos to authorities, including one to the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office.

In the videos, you can see a man identified as Damon Becnel, screaming, pointing and even headbutting the teenage girl.

Becnel can also be heard yelling at the dogs.

At one point during the video, he hits the animal and holds an object to the dog’s neck, which the sheriff’s office identifies as a knife.

Te video goes on for about six minutes.

According to the report, Becnel is a prominent local business owner.

A community Facebook group was created shortly after the video was posted on social media.

The creator of the Facebook group says the purpose of the group is to ensure the safety of the girl and her animals.

His behavior is — you know, we’ve all seen bits and pieces of that, but not — not that side of him in the familial sense. He’s out $2,000 bail on each charge against two of the most innocent creatures this earth has graced us, with a child and a puppy and it’s just — I think that’s what everybody is just up in arms about. And I think it needs to be handled the right way or else it’s going to get really bad. Anonymous Facebook Group creator

The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office arrested Damon Becnel on Jan. 2. Becnel is currently out on bond.

Bencel is slated to go before a judge on Feb. 4.

