Call the coronavirus hotline with your questions at 1-833-4-ASK-ODH

Three charged with murder of a child in West Virginia

Crime

by: WBOY Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Peter and Chasity Wodzinski and Michelle Boggs

Peter Wodzinski

CLARKSBURG, W.V.a – A man and two woman have been booked into the North Central Regional Jail on charges of murder of a child by a parent, guardian or custodian, according to the West Virginia Regional Jails website.

Chasity Wodzinski

Peter Wodzinski, 32, and Chasity Wodzinski, 29, and Michelle Boggs, 48, were all booked into the jail, within five minutes of each other, on Friday, March 20, 2020, according to the jail website.

Peter Wodzinski and Boggs are listed as having no bond, while Chasity Wodzinski’s bond status is not listed.

Michelle Boggs

All three were charged in Harrison County. No further details on their charges, how they were related, or the situation surrounding them, have been released.

12 News will update this story are more information becomes available.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video

Ohio Lottery

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter