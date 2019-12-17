Traffic stop leads to arrests in Belmont County

ST. CLAIRSVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) – A Monday evening traffic stop in St. Clairsville led to two women being arrested.

During the traffic stop, K9, Xyrem ,gave a positive indication of narcotics in the vehicle.

32-year-old, Rayne McGuire, from Neffs, Ohio, was arrested on multiple counts of possession and trafficking drugs.

Belmont County Sheriff’s Office discovered 32 grams of suspected crystal meth and recovered heroin and pills packaged for distribution.

Information from the traffic stop led deputies to a local motel where Danielle Pierson, 28, of Wheeling was arrested for outstanding warrants.

Both are currently being housed in the Belmont County Jail.

