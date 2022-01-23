Two arrested after stabbing on Ohio State campus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio State campus police have arrested two people after a stabbing that occurred overnight at the Ohio Union South garage.

A Buckeye Alert was sent at 2:17 a.m. on Saturday with a report on a “serious assault, possibly involving a weapon.” It was later confirmed that an altercation in the garage led to the stabbing.

A second update was issued at 4:07 a.m. confirming the assault as a stabbing and that the suspect fled the scene.

It was confirmed around 8:00 a.m. that OSU police arrested two suspects in relation to the stabbing. One suspect was arrested and charged for felonious assault while another was charged with tampering with evidence.

The victim was taken to a hospital. None of the people involved in the incident are OSU students, faculty, or staff.

No further information is known at this time.