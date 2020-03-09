Two criminals busted for theft, drug abuse instruments at sheriff’s Office

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) – Belmont County Sheriff’s Office busted two people on Friday without leaving their headquarters.

According to Sheriff Dave Lucas, a man visiting a prisoner left his cell phone at the kiosk in the lobby and another visitor took it.

And him and a girl walked out of the building. The guy knew he forgot his phone. He immediately came out, he told the jail. The sergeant at the jail immediately got on it. Looked at the video—they were able to get ID of the person who took it. Sheriff Dave Lucas, Belmont County

Officials found the suspect’s vehicle still parked outside and approached the man, who claimed he was about to turn the cell phone in.

John Ponko, 47, of Triadelphia was arrested for theft.

A deputy received permission to search the vehicle and also discovered a small purse with Ponko that belonged to a woman.

She was charged with possession of drug abuse instruments.

