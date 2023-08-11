WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — We’re learning more about the Follansbee man the FBI arrested Thursday on charges relating to the Pittsburgh Tree of Life shooting trial.

Authorities say they’ve been monitoring Hardy Lloyd of Follansbee for several months.

According to the Department of Justice, Lloyd calls himself a “reverend” of a white supremacy movement.

Authorities say he praised the man responsible for killing 11 people in the Tree of Life synagogue shooting, and went after those involved with his trial.

Lloyd allegedly not only threatened members of the jury but posted the identity of a witness on his website.

He currently faces counts of obstructing the due administration of justice, transmitting threats in interstate and foreign commerce, and witness tampering.

The Northern District of West Virginia Attorney’s office say they worked as quickly as possible for the public’s safety.

“Someone like this is someone certainly anyone in the Jewish community should be aware of, they should keep their eye on. It’s sad that there are people like this that engage in this type of hateful rhetoric, but we’re doing everything we can from the Department of Justice standpoint to protect the public by bringing these charges.” William Ihlenfeld, U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of West Virginia

The office also alleges that Lloyd placed or encouraged others to place stickers in predominantly Jewish areas of Pittsburgh.

Those were advertisements for his website, which contains threats and antisemitic messages.

He faces up to 35 years in prison if given the maximum sentence on all three charges.

Ihlenfeld says anyone who wants to influence a trial should know their threats aren’t covered by the First Amendment—and the federal government will take swift action against them.