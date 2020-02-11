U.S. Marshals capture suspect in Youngstown triple homicide

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — U.S. Marshals have arrested a man who was wanted for one of three shooting deaths Sunday at a club on Youngstown’s north side.

A news release from the Marshals said Robert Shelton was arrested in the 1200 block of Townsend Drive in Liberty after they received a tip. He was wanted on warrants for murder and being a felon in possession of a firearm charges.

A woman who was with him, Jasmine Jackson, was also taken into custody on several warrants. She is also expected to face an additional charge of obstructing justice, the release said.

Watch the video above to see Marshals escorting them to the police station.

Shelton is charged with murder for the shooting death of Dymond Ortello, 34, about 3:45 a.m. at the Brothers Of Power Classic Cars Club at Tacoma and Logan avenues.

Also killed was Daniel Ortello, 31 and Charles Pullen, 37. Police believe those two shot each other in the club.

As people were running, Shelton shot Dymond Ortello in the parking lot in front of a police officer and was able to get away in the confusion, according to investigators.

Shelton is expected to be arraigned Wednesday in municipal court.

