SALINEVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) – A fugitive from Toronto, Ohio was captured by the U.S. Marshals Saturday around 10:30 a.m. in Salineville.

23-year-old Austin Maxon was wanted by the Toronto Ohio Police Department for one count of felony sexual battery and one count of sexual imposition.

Maxon currently sits in the Jefferson County Jail.

