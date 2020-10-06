U.S. Marshals Mountain State Fugitive Task Force locates missing juvenile during fugitive arrest in Wheeling

WHEELING, W.Va. – A Pennsylvania man who was wanted for violating his parole has been arrested in Wheeling.

Carlos Harris, 47 of Pittsburgh, was arrested at a hotel off of National Road. He was wanted by the Pennsylvania Parole Board for violating the conditions of his parole. He was previously convicted of trafficking cocaine in Pennsylvania.

The U.S. Marshals Service Task Force was requested to assist in locating Harris by the Western District of Pennsylvania. Harris was also suspected of harboring a minor that had been missing since January.

Deputy U.S. Marshals received information that Harris fled Pennsylvania and was in the Wheeling area. After canvassing the area, Deputies located Harris at a hotel off of National Road.

During the arrest, Harris refused to surrender, and forced entry had to be made into the hotel room. Following his arrest, Harris was found in possession of suspected narcotics and over $5,000 in cash.

Also discovered in the room was the missing juvenile that Harris was suspected of harboring. The juvenile was safely recovered and is in the process of being returned to Pennsylvania.

