W.Va. man accused of robbing unconscious man who later died

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (AP) — Police in West Virginia say a man has been charged with robbing an unconscious man who later died.

Parkersburg police say in a criminal complaint that 32-year-old Michael Trevor Johns of Parkersburg went to the victim’s apartment to conduct a narcotics transaction.

The pair were involved in an altercation and Johns placed the victim in a chokehold and rendered him unconscious.

The complaint says Johns allegedly then took an undisclosed amount of money from the victim, 34-year-old Christopher Ryan Valkos of Parkersburg. Valkos later was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Johns was arraigned Saturday night on a charge of first-degree robbery and a parole violation. News outlets report additional charges are possible. 

