W.Va. man charged with second degree murder; another person charged with concealment of a deceased human body

BERKLEY COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF)

On May 30, 2021, James “Jimmy” Kerns was reported missing to law enforcement. Mr. Kerns was last seen in the Ranson area on or about May 25, 2021.

Investigators learned Kerns was known to frequent Motel 6 on Jefferson Terrace Road where he was acquainted with Amanda Lynn Frey, 41, of Hagerstown, Maryland and Charles Wilbert Cook Jr., 40 of Kearneysville, West Virginia.

During the course of this investigation, it was learned an altercation took place within the motel room at which time Cook allegedly stabbed Mr. Kerns who ultimately succumbed to his injuries.

On Tuesday, July 6, 2021, Amanda Frey was located in Berkeley County, West Virginia and charged with Concealment of a Deceased Human Body.

On Monday, July 19, 2021, Charles Cook Jr., was located in Berkeley County, West Virginia and charged with Second Degree Murder.