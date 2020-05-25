War memorial in Pittsburgh vandalized on Memorial Day eve

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Authorities in western Pennsylvania are investigating vandalism of a Pittsburgh war memorial on the eve of Memorial Day.

The statue of a World War I doughboy in the city’s Lawrenceville neighborhood was splashed with red paint during the night.

Public Safety Director Wendell Hissrich said vandalizing a memorial was wrong on any day but was “incomprehensible” on Memorial Day. He vowed that city police “will vigorously investigate this crime.”

Police spokeswoman Cara Cruz said Monday that investigators are reviewing “all available video footage” from the area. She also said that arrangements are being made to clean the memorial.

