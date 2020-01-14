Pittsburgh man issued warrant for ATM stolen in Cameron

PITTSURGH (WTRF) – A Pittsburgh man is wanted in West Virginia after allegedly breaking and entering into a local hoagie shack and stealing an ATM.

29-year-old Willie Wayne Jones is charged with Grand Larceny, Breaking and Entering, Transferring Stolen Property, and Destruction of Property.

Jones reportedly stole a white ford F-350 from Richhill, PA then drove it into the front doors of Mrs. D’s Hoagie Shack on November 6th, 2019.

Officials say he then grabbed a chain from his truck, wrapped it around the ATM in the store and forcibly pulled the ATM out of the store. He then put the ATM in the cab of the truck.

The truck was found hours later on fire. The ATM had approximately $6,000 inside, and the theft resulted in nearly $21,000 in repairs to the shop.

Jones is currently incarcerated in a Pennsylvania jail, and will be charged in West Virginia after.

