Washington County man arrested for terroristic threats

CANTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WTRF) – Pennsylvania State Police arrested a Washington County man early Sunday morning in Canton Township for making terroristic threats.

Authorities were dispatched to 619 Best Avenue at around 12:03 a.m. after receiving a call from a female complaining that her ex-boyfriend was attempting to gain access into her residence by hitting the front door.

The suspect left the scene in a 2003 gold Mercury vehicle before authorities arrived. However, troopers were able to locate the suspect driving at high speeds while failing to yield to emergency lights and sirens.

The vehicle veered off the roadway at the intersection of Jefferson and Henderson Avenues when the driver failed to negotiate a turn.

The suspect would travel onto an embankment before coming to a final halt. A sign, railing and unoccupied vehicle was damaged in the process.

The suspect was later arrested and identified as William James Tyler, 54, of Washington. Signs of impairment were indicated.

Tyler is currently sitting in the Washington County Jail.

