BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — Weirton Police Chief Charlie Kush released a statement Friday concerning the man who escaped police custody in Belmont County on Thursday.

On Thursday, June 29, at approximately 16:45 hours, an officer with the Weirton Police Department was transporting prisoner, Paul White, 44, to the Northern Regional Jail in Moundsville.

Weirton Police Department arrested White earlier Thursday for the felony charge of receiving a stolen vehicle and possession of a controlled substance.

During transport, White claimed to be having a medical emergency. The officer pulled over and was having an ambulance respond to his location. During that time, White was able to escape from the rear of the cruiser and fled on foot.

He was apprehended a short time later by Ohio law enforcement. He is being charged with felony escape and other crimes in Ohio.

White is presently housed at the Belmont County Jail.