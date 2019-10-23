West Virginia man arrested on 40 counts of sexual assault

CORINNE, WV (WVNS) – A man is facing 40 counts of sexual assault in Wyoming County, according to court documents.

Nathaniel Keiling allegedly raped two girls over the course of several years in Raleigh and Wyoming Counties. The victims told investigators they were assaulted daily for 10 years.

Keiling was booked into Southern Regional Jail on Monday, October 21, 2019. He is facing 20 counts of sexual assault, and 20 counts of sexual assault by parent/guardian/person of trust. Keiling is being held on $100,000 bond.

Keiling’s father, Francis Keiling, was arrested in August, 2019 on sexual assault charges as well.