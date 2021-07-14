West Virginia man charged with murder after allegedly shooting his father today.

(WTRF) The West Virginia State Police report that a Boone County man was arrested and charged with murder today after allegedly shooting his father.

Sgt. C.R. Sutphin responded to a domestic situation in Nellis, Boone County, West Virginia today.

Upon arrival, Sgt. Sutphin learned William Eric Kinder, 24 of Nellis, West Virginia allegedly fired a firearm striking his father, Eric Neal Kinder, 54 also of Nellis, W.Va. reportedly resulting in his death.

William Kinder was arrested and charged with murder. This investigation remains active and ongoing. Sgt. Sutphin is being assisted by the Madison/Whitesville Detachments and members of the Troop 5 Crime Scene Team.