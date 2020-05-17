West Virginia man charged with murder, arson in apartment fire

WILLIAMSON, W.Va. (AP) — Authorities say a West Virginia man has been charged with setting fire to an apartment building and killing a man whose remains were found in the rubble.

WSAZ-TV reports 32-year-old James Church of Williamson was charged with several counts including murder and arson and arrest warrants were issued for two others.

An arrest report in Mingo County Magistrate Court says witnesses told investigators that three people assaulted someone in one of the apartments and then ran off right before flames were seen.

Williamson police said they found the remains after crews extinguished the massive blaze that injured two firefighters and three residents.

Latest Posts: