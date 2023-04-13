CLARKSBURG, W.Va. — A Shinnston, West Virginia man was found guilty of illegally having an assault rifle and tampering with a witness to cover a crime, according to a press release from United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld.

Charles Raymond Wable, 62, was found guilty by a federal jury after a two-day trial. Wable, a person prohibited from having firearms because of prior drug convictions, was under supervision by the U.S. Probation office. During a home check, officers, found a loaded assault rifle hidden under his bed. During a hearing in federal court to revoke his probation, Wable had someone falsely testify about the ownership of the firearm.

Wable will be sentenced on August 2, 2023. He faces up to 10 years in prison for the firearms

charge and faces up to 20 years for witness tampering. A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the U.S. Probation office investigated this matter. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Brandon Flower and Andrew Cogar prosecuted the case on behalf of the government, and Chief U.S. District Court Judge Thomas S. Kleeh presided.