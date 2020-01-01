West Virginia man hospitalized following shootout with deputies

CROSS LANES, W.Va. (WOWK) – Update 11:20 a.m.: Kanawha County Sheriff Mike Rutherford says his office has obtained a warrant for Michael Vincent Davis, 49, of Poca in this case.

Original Story: A man is in the hospital after a shootout with Kanawha County Deputies last night.

Deputies responded to a call around 11:30 pm of a suspicious man along Dawn Street in the West Gate subdivision who was reported to have a gun.

They confronted the man who then fired at deputies. Deputies returned fire, but the man ran away hiding behind homes.

He attempted to shoot at the deputies again before being shot and detained.

Kanawha County Sheriff Mike Rutherford says his office has obtained a warrant for Michael Vincent Davis, 49, of Poca in this case. He says Davis is still hospitalized following last night’s shooting and will be arrested on the warrants upon his release from the hospital. He will be charged with two counts of attempted murder and two counts of wanton endangerment.

The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.

