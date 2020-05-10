West Virginia officials warn against foster parent scam

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WBOY) – West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey and the WV Department of Health and Human Resources have alerted foster parents in the state about a potential scam.

State officials received word late Friday of a suspected impostor scam where the con artist tried to get the Social Security numbers of multiple foster children, Morrisey’s office said.

WV Attorney General Patrick Morrisey

The impostor claimed to represent Aetna Better Health of West Virginia and its Mountain Health Promise program, which contracts with the DHHR to assist foster families throughout the state.

“Scams come in all forms, and a scam that targets foster families is particularly disturbing,” Attorney General Morrisey said. “I urge all West Virginians to think twice before giving sensitive information to a stranger.”

Neither the Department of Health and Human Resources nor Aetna will ask for a child’s Social Security number via an unsolicited phone call, Morrisey said.

In all instances, consumers are urged to never share personally identifiable, financial and otherwise sensitive information without verifying the legitimacy of the recipient. The same goes for never agreeing to send cash, wire money or provide numbers associated with a credit/debit card, gift card or bank account, Morrisey warned.

Anyone with questions or who believes they may have been a victim of a scam should contact the Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Division at 1-800-368-8808 or visit the office online.