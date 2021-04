Countdown To The Draft

WHEELING, W.Va (WTRF)- Wheeling Police arrested Mary Ann Rowan of Wheeling who allegedly hit another woman with a pipe.

Police were called to the 600 block of Wheeling Island around 6 o’clock Wednesday night and interviewed multiple witnesses which led to the arrest of Rowan.

The victim was checked out by Wheeling Fire Department and denied medical treatment.

Rowan was transported to Northern Regional Jail and charged with malicious assault.