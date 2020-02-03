Police arrest Wheeling man after foot pursuit

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Wheeling police were dispatched to the 900 block of Main Street in North Wheeling for a report of a physical domestic argument around 12:20 a.m. on Monday.

When officers arrived on scene, they initially were unable to locate a suspect. After searching the area, police were able to identify a male suspect in the area of 14th and Chapline Streets in downtown. When officers attempted to make contact with the man, he fled on foot into a building on Eoff Street.



A second search of the area and a nearby apartment building led to the arrest of Dewanya Kortez Neal, 26 of Wheeling. Neal is charged with fleeing from an officer, possession of cocaine and simple possession of marijuana.

He was taken to the Northern Regional Jail pending arraignment.

