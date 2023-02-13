MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) —

Mitchell Arbogast was back in Marshall County court Monday morning awaiting sentencing.

NOW: Mitchell Arbogast is back in Marshall County court this morning awaiting sentencing. Last February he was found guilty of abduction with intent to defile and malicious assault. Stay with @WTRF7News for updates in this case. pic.twitter.com/xLYdlQyzfw — Taylor Long (@TaylorLongNews) February 13, 2023

Last February he was found guilty of abduction with intent to defile and malicious assault.

In February 2022, the prosecution claimed his ex-girlfriend suffered a fractured skull, a broken wrist and was strangled during an alleged incident in July. Mitchell Arbogast denied he did any of the crimes he was being accused of.

Marshall County Circuit Judge Jeffrey Cramer didn’t hold anything back when he handed down the sentence.

“This was one of the the most violent offenses that I have seen since taking the bench in the last eight years. The gentleman earlier spoke of mercy and in my opinion the state has already shown Mr. Arbogast all of the mercy that he is entitled to receive.” Judge Jeffrey Cramer – Second Judicial Circuit Judge

Wheeling man found guilty of abduction and malicious assault

He was found guilty on counts of abduction with intent to defile, malicious assault, domestic battery, and 9 bond violations.

Argobast’s daughter addressed the court on his behalf Monday as did his soon to be son-in-law, a neighbor and a friend.

Argobast’s alleged victim also addressed the court.

Argobast could face up to decades in the West Virginia Division of Corrections.



