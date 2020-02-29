Robbery at Walgreens in Elm Grove; suspect at large

ELM GROVE, W.Va. (WTRF) – Wheeling Police is investigating a robbery Friday evening at the Walgreens in Elm Grove.

Around 8:45 p.m., a suspect threatened employees with a weapon. However, a weapon was never displayed.

No injuries were reported during the incident. The establishment was formerly a Rite Aid.

According to officials, the suspect is a light-skinned black male with dreadlocks, who was last seen wearing a bright yellow sweatshirt.

Please contact the Wheeling Police Department at 304-234-3664 if you have any information regarding this investigation.

