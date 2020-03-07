Wheeling PD investigating shots fired incident in Fulton

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – The Wheeling Police Department is investigating a report of gunshots early Saturday morning in the Fulton area.
Officers were dispatched to the 500 block of National Road around 3:17 a.m. Witnesses say the shots appeared to have came from a light colored four door sedan.
Several shell casings were discovered and collected by detectives at the scene.
No injuries were reported from the incident and there are currently no suspects at this time.
Contact the Wheeling Police Department at 304-234-3664 or submit a crime tip online if you have any information regarding this investigation.
