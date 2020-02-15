Wheeling PD investigating shots fired incident near Edgewood

WOODSDALE, W.Va. (WTRF) – The Wheeling Police Department is investigating a shots fired incident that occurred early Saturday morning near Edgewood.

Officers were dispatched to the corner of Edgington Lane and Carmel Road near Mac’s Club around 3 a.m.

A witness says they heard multiple gunshots fired and then saw several people fleeing the scene.

Authorities are reporting no injuries and there are currently no suspects at this time. If you have any information regarding this investigation, please contact Wheeling Police at 304-234-3664.

Or submit a crime tip on their website.

