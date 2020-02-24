Wheeling PD releases photos of suspect in Marathon Gas Station robbery

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Wheeling Police are still trying to identify the suspect that robbed the Woodsdale Marathon Gas Station almost two weeks ago.

Employees inside told police that a tall, thin, black male – in either his 30s or 40s – wearing a white shirt and dark jeans, walked into the store and robbed the clerk.

Wheeling Police released new photos of the suspect on Tuesday.

Additional Photos from the February 11th Marathon Gas Station Robbery on National Road in Woodsdale. Any Info?

Call WPD at 304-234-3664 or submit a crime tip at https://t.co/znti8jRJsv. pic.twitter.com/z63DXm1mE7 — Wheeling, WV Police (@WheelingPolice) February 25, 2020

He did not show a weapon. The suspect was last seen running away on Orchard Lane.

If you know anything or have any information, please contact Wheeling Police at 304-234-3664.

Latest Posts: