Wheeling PD releases photos of suspect in Marathon Gas Station robbery

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Wheeling Police are still trying to identify the suspect that robbed the Woodsdale Marathon Gas Station almost two weeks ago.
Employees inside told police that a tall, thin, black male – in either his 30s or 40s – wearing a white shirt and dark jeans, walked into the store and robbed the clerk.
Wheeling Police released new photos of the suspect on Tuesday.
He did not show a weapon. The suspect was last seen running away on Orchard Lane.
If you know anything or have any information, please contact Wheeling Police at 304-234-3664.
Latest Posts:
- Hospice service extends care; first-of-its-kind program comes to Ohio Valley’s front door
- Medical Marijuana dispensaries to be considered by Moundsville council
- LIVE: South Carolina Democratic Debate
- Mayor Elliott gives positives, negatives in State of the City Address
- Mayor Elliott awards several for contributions to Wheeling