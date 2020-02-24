Wheeling PD releases photos of suspect in Marathon Gas Station robbery

Crime

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Wheeling Police are still trying to identify the suspect that robbed the Woodsdale Marathon Gas Station almost two weeks ago.

Employees inside told police that a tall, thin, black male – in either his 30s or 40s – wearing a white shirt and dark jeans, walked into the store and robbed the clerk.

Wheeling Police released new photos of the suspect on Tuesday.

He did not show a weapon. The suspect was last seen running away on Orchard Lane.

If you know anything or have any information, please contact Wheeling Police at 304-234-3664.

