Wheeling Police Chief: Money is getting people talking

7NEWS asked how Crime Stoppers is doing and the Chief of Police says this weekend it caught three people alone

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Just six-months in and calls are flooding to the Crime Stoppers line, catching more fugitives than ever before.

Wheeling’s Police Chief thinks money is the major factor in getting people to cough up the details.

Chief Schwertfeger says Crime Stoppers is the only program in the state of West Virginia to pay informants.

A partnership with the Belmont County Sheriff’s Department and nonprofit Information Helpline, has the Wheeling Police working hard.

Any wanted subjects in the region are fair game. Even the United States Marshal Service and the Pennsylvania State Police have used the program.

While there are other routes to tip a crime, this is one has more incentive.

This is a benefit to the entire region. Just this past weekend we arrested three fugitives alone based on Crime Stoppers tips. Two of them were wanted by the United States Marshals. Shawn Schwertfeger, Wheeling Chief of Police

Because of the success of the program, the chief says they’re turning their attention to true crime investigation.

Crime Stoppers is looking to do some series featuring unsolved crimes. The chief hopes to start first with the Kyle Morgan death investigation.

You might see this series on your radar in the coming weeks!