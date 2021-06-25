Wheeling Police seeking information in 2018 case of Cree-Jenkins and Vossen

(WTRF)- Wheeling Police held a news conference on seeking information on the 2018 case of Trevor Vossen and Lauren “Lulu” Cree-Jenkins.

Wheeling Police believe Vossen and “Lulu” were lured to a house in Wheeling, murdered, dismembered and then transported to Raleigh County.

Police are seeking information on the whereabouts of Vossen’s 2002 two-door white Honda Accord SE, which has been missing since the crime took place. The car had A WV license plate 73K986.

Gerald Wayne Jako, Jr. is being considered as a person of interest in the homicide. Police say Jako has since been convicted of an unrelated crime and was sentenced to 100 years in prison in 2019. Jako’s conviction and sentencing were recently upheld by the WV State Supreme Court.

The remains of “Lulu” and Vossen were found on August 15, 2018, along Sullivan Road in Coal City, West Virginia by a logging crew.

Vossen and “Lulu” went missing on August 3 from the Ohio Valley, “Lulu” was five month pregnant when she went missing.

The bodies were identified as dismembered and badly burned.

Police believe people may have been reluctant to talk with police because of fear of relaitation. With Jako incarcerated, law enforcement is hoping anyone with information may feel more at ease to have a conversation with investigators.

“We believe there are others out there that have knowledge of what happened. We will not give up on justice for Trevor and Lulu and hope someone will come forward to help,” said Shawn R. Turak, Assistant Ohio County Prosecuting Attorney.

“Our work on this case will continue. Detectives are still looking for any tip that may offer more details or provide insight on what happened. We urge anyone who knows more to call us,” said Sgt. Rob Safreed, Investigations Commander for the Wheeling PD.

Police Chief Shawn Schwertfeger added, “This is a very complex case and requires a lot of knowledge. I am proud of the skill set and professionalism of the Wheeling Police Department. I am also pleased to have a great working relationship with the Ohio County Prosecutors Office, as well as many other law enforcement agencies in West Virginia.”

Anyone with information on the case can call the Wheeling Police at 304-234-3664. The Raleigh County W.Va Sheriff’s Office at 304-255-9300 or the Crime Stoppers Upper Ohio Valley tip line at 877-TIPS-4-US.