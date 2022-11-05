LACEY, Wa. (WTRF) — A woman in Washington state made a 911 call alleging her estranged husband attacked her in her home and he later allegedly buried her alive, say reports.

He allegedly bound her arms behind her back with duct tape and put tape over her mouth and left the room. She then made the call on her Apple Watch but only “mumbled” voices could be heard.

Police said her husband came back into the room, and when he realized she had made a call, he smashed the Apple Watch with a hammer.

She told police he put her in a van, stabbed her, dug a shallow grave, and buried her in it. After wriggling out of the tape and digging herself out, she had difficulty breathing.

The husband was later arrested, confirmed authorities.