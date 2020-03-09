Woman charged with patient abuse and assault at Rescare in Barnesville

BARNESVILLE, Ohio (WTRF)- Barnesville police were called to Rescare in Barnesville after receiving reports of possible abuse to a resident.

After speaking to witnesses and speaking to the subject, Debra Berie was taken into custody and was transported to Belmont County Jail where she was charged with assault and patient abuse.

The victim was a 77-year-old male and police say he is doing okay.

Police say the victim had redness and swelling on his cheek.

Latest Posts: